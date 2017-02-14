Inter Allies hold Hearts

Inter Allies played a goalless drawn game with visiting Accra Hearts of Oak in their delayed Premier League opener of the season at the El-Wak Stadium in Accra yesterday.

The match which was largely dominated by the homesters saw Inter Allies producing a gutsy display but lacked the cutting edge to seal victory.

Hearts took the game to the homesters and made early incursions into their goal area but striker Patrick Razak, midfielder Samudeen Ibrahim and Cosmos Dauda missed the target.

Inter Allies found their rhythm in midfield but also had their fair share of missed chances in the first half.

Back from recess, Inter Allies took the game by the scruff of the neck and made an onslaught at goal but Hearts’ goalkeeper Ben Mensah proved equal to the task.

Inter Allies continued their dominance but the soggy pitch did not help their efforts at goal.

Fans who defied the rain to watch the match waited anxiously for the opener but their hopes were dashed as they left the stadium with no goal to celebrate.