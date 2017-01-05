Eric Ayiah and Sandra Owusu Ansah contest Alex Iwobi for CAF Youth Player award tonight

Ghana U-17 captain Eric Ayiah and his female counterpart Sandra Owusu Ansah will be hoping to pull of a huge shock tonight in Abuja, Nigeria when they contest for the CAF Youth Player award with favourite Arsenal's Alex Iwobi.

Iwobi has been a revelation this season for the London giants in the English Premier League and also a key member of the Super Eagles.

Ayiah was key in the Black Starlets qualification to the 2017 African Junior Championship with his skills an goals.

Black Maidens captain Sandra Owusu-Ansah shone at this year's FIFA U17 Women's World Cup in Jordan and also went at to star for the Black Princesses at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Papua New Guinea.

The winner will be decided by votes from the CAF Technical & Development, Media Committees and a panel of 20 experts (Journalists, TV consultants).

However, all eyes will be on the African Player of the Year category which will be contested by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Borussia Dortmund), Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Leicester City) and Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool).

Below are all the nominees of tonight's show;

African Player of the Year

Pierre-Emerick AUBAMEYANG (Gabon & Borussia Dortmund)

Riyad MAHREZ (Algeria & Leicester City)

Sadio MANE (Senegal & Liverpool)

African Player of the Year – Based in Africa

Denis ONYANGO (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Khama BILLIAT (Zimbabwe & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Rainford KALABA (Zambia & TP Mazembe)

Women’s Player of the Year

Asisat OSHOALA (Nigeria & Arsenal Ladies)

Elizabeth ADDO (Ghana & Kvarnsvedensik)

Gabrielle ABOUDI ONGUENE (Cameroon & Rossyanka)

Most Promising Talent

Elia MESCHAK (DR Congo & TP Mazembe)

Kelechi IHEANACHO (Nigeria & Manchester City)

Naby KEITA (Guinea & RB Leipzig)

Youth Player of the Year

Alex IWOBI (Nigeria and Arsenal)

Eric AYIAH (Ghana and Charity FC)

Sandra OWUSU-ANSAH (Ghana and Supreme Ladies)

Coach of the Year

Florent IBENGE (DR Congo national team)

Pitso MOSIMANE (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Florence OMAGBEMI (Nigeria women’s national team)

Club of the Year

Mamelodi Sundowns

TP Mazembe

Zesco United

National Team of the Year

DR Congo

Senegal

Uganda

Women’s National Team of the Year

Cameroon

Nigeria

South Africa

Referee of the Year

Bakary Papa GASSAMA

Ghead Zaglol GRISHA

Malang DIEDHIOU

Football Leader of the Year

Manuel LOPES NASCIMENTO, President of Guinea Bissau Football Federation

Legend Award

Laurent POKOU, Former player of Cote d’Ivoire

Emilienne MBANGO, Former player of Cameroon

Africa Finest XI

Goalkeeper: Denis ONYANGO (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Defenders: Serge AURIER (Cote d’Ivoire & Paris Saint-Germain), Aymen ABDENNOUR (Tunisia & Valencia), Eric BAILLY (Cote d’Ivoire & Manchester United), Joyce LOMALISA (DR Congo & AS Vita)

Midfielders: Khama BILLIAT (Zimbabwe & Mamelodi Sundowns), Rainford KALABA (Zambia & TP Mazembe), Keegan DOLLY (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns),

Forwards: Pierre-Emerick AUBAMEYANG (Gabon & Borussia Dortmund), Sadio MANE (Senegal & Liverpool), Riyad MAHREZ (Algeria & Leicester City)

Substitutes

Aymen MATHLOUTHI (Tunisia & Etoile du Sahel), Kalidou KOULIBALY (Senegal & Napoli), Salif COULIBALY (Mali & TP Mazembe), Islam SLIMANI (Algeria & Leicester City), Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Roma), Kelechi IHEANACHO (Nigeria & Manchester City), Alex IWOBI (Nigeria and Arsenal).