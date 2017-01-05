Congress quashes league expansion

Congress of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has quashed proposals for the expansion of the local league from the current 16 clubs to 20.

At the extraordinary congress of the local football governing body at the Alisa Hotel in Accra yesterday, congress did not see the merit in expanding the league and, therefore, threw away the proposal after members failed to support the motion.

Announcing the decision yesterday, the GFA President, Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi, also disclosed that they had settled on February 4 as the date for the commencement of this year's Premier League season.

He also indicated that the Division One League (DOL) was expected to begin on February 3, the Super Cup on January 22, and the gala scheduled to be played from January 28 to 29.

According to Nyantakyi, the Super Cup which will be keenly contested by Premier League champions Wa All Stars and MTN FA Cup winners Bechem United will be played in Tamale, while the gala kicks off in Accra.

Addressing the gathering at the congress, Nyantakyi said, "We have decided to commence the new Premier League season on February 4 and will begin the Division One League a day before."

"But before the start of these, we will have the Super Cup in Tamale on January 22 before the gala from January 28 and 29 in Accra," he added.