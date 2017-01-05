Ghana is not worth dying for - Black Queens star

The Black Queens are still owed bonuses and this has forced Ghanaian international defender Linda Eshun to conclude that the nation is not worth dying for.

The Queens on December 22 embarked on a protest to demand a $25,000 bonus owed them for finishing third at 2016 Africa Women's Championship in Cameroon.

The team were assured by the Ministry that they would receive their bonus before Christmas and stopped their protest.

However, Christmas has come and gone and Linda perhaps fearing that they will not receive their bonuses took to Twitter to vent.

In a post which she tagged President John Mahama, Eshun wrote: It high time Ghana stop doing women's football. Not a country to die for!!! #payBlackQueens @JDMahama

"It such a shame your own disrespect you in such a manner #payBlackQueens @@JDMahama."

Linda, a former player of Hasaacas plies her trade in Iceland with Grindavík Pro, she has been a member of the Ghana women's national football team since 2014.