Avram Grant drops Waris, Dwamena and Attamah from final 23-man AFCON squad

Coach Avram Grant has named his final 23-man squad for the 2017 African Cup of Nations to be played in Gabon in a fortnight. Schalke 04 forward Bernard Tekpetey and AIK Stockholm midfielder Ebenezer Ofori will all make their first ever appearance at the AFCON after making it into Coach Avram Grant's final squad for the tournament.

Lorient forward Abdul-Majeed Waris and Raphael Dwamena failed to make the squad with former Tema youth defender Joseph Attamah Larweh also missing out of the final list submitted to CAF on Wednesday evening.

Coach Avram Grant made his squad known after the team's training sessions in Al Ain from Monday as part of preparations for the competition.

Grant also handed a late-call up to Enyimba Stars goalkeeper Fatau Dauda to replace injured Adam Kwarasey.

The Black Stars will continue preparations for the tournament and could play two friendly games before landing in Gabon on January 13.

The team will be captained by Al Ahli striker Asamoah Gyan and also includes deputy skipper Andre Ayew,Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, Samuel Tetteh, Richard Ofori and Christian Atsu.

Ghana, who have finished as runners up at the last edition of the AFCON, have been drawn in a tough Group D along with Egypt, Uganda and Mali in the January 14-February 5 tournament.

Below is Ghana's 23-man squad for the 2017 AFCON:

Goalkeepers: Razak Braimah (Cordoba, Spain), Abdul-Fatau Dauda (Enyimba, Nigeria), Richard Ofori (Wa All Stars)

Defenders: Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA), Andy Yiadom (Barnsley, England), Baba Rahman (Schalke, Germany), Frank Acheampong (Anderlecht, Belgium), (John Boye (Sivasspor, Turkey), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, USA), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City, England), Edwin Gyimah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa)

Midfielders: Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu (Udinese, Italy), Afriyie Acquah (Torino, Italy), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain) Mubarak Wakaso (Panathinaikos, Greece), Christian Atsu (Newcastle, England), Ebenezer Ofori (AIK Stockholm, Sweden), Samuel Tetteh (Leifering, Austria)

Forwards: Asamoah Gyan (Al Ahly, UAE) Jordan Ayew (Aston Villa, England), Andre Ayew (West Ham, England), Ebenezer Assifuah (Sion, Switzerland), Bernard Tekpetey (Schalke, Germany).