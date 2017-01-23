Wa All Stars are super champions

Defending Ghana Premier League champions Wa All Stars have begun their new season on a winning note by claiming the Super Cup at the expense of MTN-FA Cup champions Bechem United in their Champion of champions clash at the Tamale Stadium yesterday .

A 10th minute goal by Emmanuel Ocran was all it took for Wa All Stars who last season made history by claiming their first silverware in their 10 years existence, to again make history with the Super Cup win.

At the end of the match, they were presented with a trophy and decorated with medals, which no doubt would serve as a boost for their campaign this season.

Having had an earlier pre season preparation, Bechem looked the favourites, but Coach Enos Adepa and his charges showed their success in the past season was no fluke and they seek to continue from where they left off.

Fresh from their preseason training in Sudan and Dubai, Premier League champions All Stars paraded a strong side, clearly advertising their intention to win the trophy.

Bechem had the benefit of having their new Italian coach, Vicenzo Annesse a replacement for Manuel Zacharias Hunters was on the bench, but that could not save the team from going down.

With the bragging rights at stake, the two sides competed keenly with very little to seperate them except Ocran’s goal which was the important winner.

The Super Cup will usher in the new season which kicks off on February 4.