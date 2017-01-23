Braimah: It’s one of my best games for Ghana

Black Stars goalkeeper Razak Braimah is revelling in his impressive performance at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Gabon after putting up a top-draw show in Ghana’s 1-0 win over Mali in Port Gentil last Saturday.

The goalie made some key saves to deny the rampaging Malian attackers of a goal, particularly a double save in the 89th minute when the Stars had their back to the wall as they survived a pounding by Mali.

And when Algerian referee Mehdi Abid Charef blew his final whistle, it was the Spain-based shot-stopper, more than Asamoah Gyan who scored the winning goal, who was mobbed by his teammates for his heroics.

An ecstatic Braimah, who plies his trade in Spain’s second-tier league for Cordoba, described last Saturday’s performance as among his finest for Ghana and said he was hopeful he would maintain another clean sheet against Egypt on Wednesday.

“It’s one of the best games I’ve played for the national team and I hope that we keep working hard this way to achieve our aim.” he added.