Stars re-adjust training plans

The Black Stars have adjusted their training plans for this evening instead of the previously announced time. The team will now train at the Sogara Stadium in Port Gentil at 5pm today.

The session is open to the media for 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Sports Minister Designate Isaac Kwame Asiamah has arrived in the Black Stars camp.

He held a meeting with the players in the afternoon and will visit the team's training this evening.

Afterwards, Mr Asiamah will address the media on the outcome of his meeting with the players.