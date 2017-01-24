AFCON 2017: Togo goalie may not play after fans attack his house

Togo goalkeeper Kossi Agassa can miss their must-win Africa Cup of Nations match against DR Congo today after the goalkeeper's house was vandalised, said coach Claude LeRoy.

Agassa's home in Togo's capital was placed under police protection after it was attacked on Friday by fans blaming Agassi for the 3-1 loss to Morocco.

"He was really affected when he heard the news," said LeRoy.

"Whether he wants to play or not, I will respect his decision."

Togo are bottom of Group C going into the final round of matches and have to defeat DR Congo to make it into the quarter-finals of the tournament in Gabon.

The 38-year-old Agassa, who has played for Togo for 19 years, had a tough time against Morocco, conceding two goals from set-pieces and then allowing a long-range shot to skip past him for the third.

But he also helped Togo hold defending champions Ivory Coast to a 0-0 draw in their opening match.

"Agassa does not deserve such treatment,'' LeRoy said. "We are all supporting him because, after all, football is a game.

"He is very upset and it has had an impact on the morale of the whole team, I think it has scarred him too much psychologically. His mum has so far found it difficult to talk about it, it was so stressful and a cause of panic for her.

"I really doubt he will be able to play a third match."

Le Roy added: "The solidarity of the team is such that we will find calmer waters and not let ourselves be affected by a small minority in what is a country of peace."

Togo has history when it comes to fans taking out their frustrations on players' houses.

In 1998, Togo striker Salou Bachirou's house was damaged by people angry at what they considered his poor performances at the Nations Cup in Burkina Faso.