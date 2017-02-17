Custom Search
Nduom, Nana Aidoo grace peace match

Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom (2nd left), Nana Aidoo (2nd right), Mr John Ansah, an official of Dwarfs (right) and an official of Elmina Sharks at the peace match.

Central Regional rivals, Ebusua Dwarfs and Elmina Sharks, have played a peace match at the new Cape Coast Stadium to bury the past and promote unity among their supporters in the Premier League.

The peace match, which was graced by the bankrollers of Dwarfs and Elmina Sharks, Nana Aidoo and Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom, saw Dwarfs winning 2-1 to set the stage for the new season.

Mustapha Alhaji Faisal (fifth) and Joseph Esso (32nd) scored for Dwarfs, while Benjamin Tweneboah got the consolation goal for Elmina Sharks in the 58th minute.
