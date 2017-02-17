Nduom, Nana Aidoo grace peace match

Central Regional rivals, Ebusua Dwarfs and Elmina Sharks, have played a peace match at the new Cape Coast Stadium to bury the past and promote unity among their supporters in the Premier League.

The peace match, which was graced by the bankrollers of Dwarfs and Elmina Sharks, Nana Aidoo and Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom, saw Dwarfs winning 2-1 to set the stage for the new season.

Mustapha Alhaji Faisal (fifth) and Joseph Esso (32nd) scored for Dwarfs, while Benjamin Tweneboah got the consolation goal for Elmina Sharks in the 58th minute.