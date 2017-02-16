Engage experienced guards — Alhaji Tanko

The president of Winneba-based Cecil Hunters FC, Alhaji Tanko Abu Seidu Barry, has lamented the lack of involvement of some experienced coaches in the activities of the Black Stars.

In his view, the complete neglect of some of these professionals is the bane of the senior national team at the international level and wants the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to consider tapping their intellect for the future development of the team.

Alhaji Tanko, who made this known to the Daily Graphic yesterday, said until the likes of Kuuku Dadzie, Abdul Razak, Joe Carr, Mohammed Polo, Eddie Ansah, Isaac Pahaa among others are adequately engaged, Ghana’s hope of making a mark on the international stage would only be a mirage.

Explaining further, he said because these men were once winners of the AFCON trophy, their inputs must not be relegated to the background because they have a huge role to play in reshaping the Black Stars.

“Thankfully all these men have won the Nations Cup before and know what it takes to win it, after all they all have CAF licence badges as professional coaches. I believe these prominent personalities have a pool of experience that would be needed by our current crop of players,” he said.

Supporting his argument, Tanko said countries such as France, Spain, England, Italy among others found a way of tapping the experience of their legends and it would be prudent to ensure these legends formed part of the Black Stars management committee.