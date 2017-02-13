Winning start for Kotoko

A brace from Kumasi Asante Kotoko’s arrow head, Yakubu Mohammed, gave his side a winning start to the 2016/17 Premier League season with a 2-1 win over Liberty Professionals at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi yesterday.

He scored the first goal from the spot kick after Emmanuel Gyamfi was fouled in the box.

Few minutes later, the striker increased his tally to two and could have scored a hat trick but narrowly missed the opportunity when Fatao Alhassan Dida, in posts for Liberty Professionals, had been completely beaten.

Kotoko had to fight from behind after Liberty took an early lead through Benjamin Eshun, who scored in the eighth minute after a defensive blunder by Kotoko.

The Scientific Lads were a more organised side and took the game to their opponents, but Coach Zdravmo Lugarusic’s charges returned from recess with more poise and purpose.

Their resilience paid off when Emmanuel Gyamfi, who had tormented the defence of Liberty, was fouled in the box right before the eyes of Wa-based referee Adaari Abdul Latif, who awarded the spot kick.

It became almost one-sided affair in the second half as the Porcupine Warriors piled up the pressure on the visitors.

Annan in posts for Kotoko was twice called to duty when he had to stretch to deny Liberty of two glorious scoring opportunities.