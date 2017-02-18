Hearts, Kotoko clash for Ghana @ 60 celebrations

Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko are scheduled to renew their historic rivalry as part of Ghana's 60th anniversary celebrations at a yet-to-be-determined venue in March.

Ghana will mark her 60th anniversary celebration on March 6 but the two most successful clubs in the history of the country have been recruited by the Ghana@60 Planning Committee to thrill Ghanaians.

The one-off cup match, according to the chairman of the Ghana@60 Media and Branding Sub-committee, Jefferson Sackey, will take place on March 12, although Kotoko's Accra Representative and Premier League Board (PLB) member, Thomas Boakye Agyeman, has told his club's website it will take place a week earlier on March 5.

According to Mr Sackey, the Ghana@60 Planning Committee settled on the two teams because on their massive following and history and not current form.

He said, "even their colours - Hearts' rainbow and Kotoko's red draw a massive crowd anytime they are playing in any stadium.

"They whip up national interest and interests; they are the two top teams in Ghana with all due respect. His Excellency is very interested in sports so he will be there.

"However, we are yet to conclude on the venue because most of the Ghana@60 celebrations will be taking place at the Independence Square and the Accra Sports Stadium so we are striving hard to send the game to the regions," Mr Sackey explained.

The game will be their first meeting in 2017 and it will come weeks before their 2016/17 Premier League fixture on March 24 at the Accra Stadium.