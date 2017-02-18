GFA commiserates with family of late Coach Arday

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has described the demise of legendary coach Sam Arday as a great loss to the country. The GFA expressed sadness about the death of the man who invented the multi-system model of play in football and noted that the likes of Coach Arday may be very difficult to find.

The association also expressed its willingness to cooperate with the bereaved family and support the cost of the funeral.

Retired Referee Louis Laryea made these remarks when he led a delegation of FA officials to the family house of the legendary coach at Lartebiokorshie in Accra yesterday to commiserate with the bereaved family.

The delegation included the acting General Secretary, Isaac Addo, GFA Executive Committee member, Nana Banyin Eyison and national U-20 coach, Didi Dramani.

The FA presented five boxes of voltic mineral water and five boxes of Super Malt drink to the bereaved family.

Mr Alex Aryee, a family head of the deceased, expressed gratitude to the FA for recognising their son as a legend in his chosen profession.

He noted that the family would also call on the FA in due course to officially announce the demise of their son.

Mr Aryee added that the family would also liaise with the FA to officially announce the death to President Nana Akufo-Addo, former Presidents and other important dignitaries in the country.

Members of the FA later signed a book of condolence in honour of the late coach who was until his death the chairman of the GFA Technical Committee and technical director of the West Africa Football Association (WAFA).