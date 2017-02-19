CAF Confed Cup: Bechem United bow out after 5-3 aggregate loss (VIDEO)

Ghana's FA Cup champions Bechem United have crashed-out of the CAF Confederation Cup on a 5-3 aggregate after losing 4-1 to MC Alger in Algeria on Saturday night.

Bechem carried a slender 2-1 goal into the second-leg after edging the Algerians in Accra.

However, they could not withstand the might of the free-scoring Algerian attack who opened the scoring as early as the second minute.

The Algerian side's first goal was scored by Mohamed Seguer before Hachoud fired home a direct free-kick to give the hosts a comfortable two-goal lead at half-time.

Ivorian import Ahmed Toure reduced the deficit for Bechem in the 60th minute to make the tie 3-3 on aggregate but the MTN FA Cup champions were undone by two late penalties in the 84th minute and 88th minute.

The result brought to an end Bechem's debut CAF Confederation Cup campaign with while MC Alger progress to the first round.