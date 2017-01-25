Kotoko saved by FIFA again

Premier League giants, Kumasi Asante Kotoko, have been saved by the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) from paying a $650,000 fine to Egyptian side, Ismaily, for breach of contract over the transfer of striker Abdul Aziz Yusif to Smouha FC.

The latest decision by FIFA’ Dispute Resolution Chamber also absolved Kotoko from being banned from registering new players, both local and international, for two registration periods, as well as paying the cost of legal proceedings to Ismaily.

The relief for the Ghanaian club was masterminded by Ghana-based Offside Consult headed by Ashford Tettey Oku, who doubles as the chairman of the Premeir League Board (PLB).

Instead, Aziz, who is the player at the centre of the drama, has been banned for four matches from all official matches, while being jointly fined $650,000 with his new club, Smouha FC of Egypt, for inducement to breach.

Ismaily dragged Kotoko to FIFA to press for compensation charges for bad faith after Kotoko had agreed terms with them over Aziz’s transfer in 2014 only to opt for a better offer from another Egyptian side, Smouha FC, later.

Ismaily, in their petition to FIFA, requested both Aziz and Kotoko to compensate them with $650,000 for breach of contract, while the latter should be banned from registering new players, both local and international for two registration periods and pay the cost of the legal proceedings.

However, Offside Consult, in its defence which was upheld by FIFA’s Dispute Resolution Chamber, contended that Kotoko were not liable of and wrongdoing and a fine once it was Smouha FC which induced the player, leading to his eventual transfer.

This is the second time Offside Consult has won a case for Kotoko against Ismaily after an earlier compensation charge against the Porcupine Warriors for breach of contract also fell through.