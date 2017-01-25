10 join Oly from Attram Academy

Ten players from the Attram Devisser Academy have been loaned to Ghana Premier League returnees, Accra Great Olympics, for this season.

They are Christopher Nettey (right back), Sylvester Adjin-Tetteh (left back), Emmanuel Opoku (centre back), Emmanuel Kudjo (centre back) and Godfrey Odametey (midfielder).

The rest are David Amuzu (midfielder), Douglas Mintah (defender), Bernadinho Osa Tetteh (striker), Reginald Thompson (striker) and Robert Sabah Junior (striker).

The players, who hitherto were members of the academy’s Under-19 side, will feature for the Wonder Club and are expected to make an impression on the management of the club.

Yesterday, the founder and manager of the Attram Devisser Academy, Godwin Attram, who doubles as the head coach of Olympics, told the Graphic Sports over the telephone that the club’s management was initially reluctant about the offer but was later convinced after the club defeated Bechem United on two occasions in friendly matches.

“They are on loan for a year because if I decide to sell them to the club the amount will be too huge. Management was even doubtful about their performance but after we beat Bechem United twice recently in friendly matches at the Aquinas School Park and the Teshie Barracks Park, they have now accepted the deal”, he said.

According to the former Ghanaian international, his target for the season was to ensure that Olympics steered clear from the relegation zone and finish in an appreciable position on the league log.

“We can’t take chances in the upcoming season. If really we want to remain in the league then we must take some hard decisions, and bringing these players on board is one of those decisions”, he noted.

The Attram Academy Under-19 side finished fourth in the NextGen tournament in the Netherlands last May.