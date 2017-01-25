Kotoko demote Osei to youth side

The assistant coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Michael Osei's worst fears were confirmed last Monday after the management of the club relieved him of his post and reassigned him as the technical director of the youth team with immediate effect.

Coach Osei is yet to react to the shock letter delivered by his employers last Monday while preparing the senior team for the planned two-day national gala scheduled for Kumasi this weekend.

Kotoko sources told the Graphic Sports that the decision to reassign Osei was based on the recommendation of the club's new 52-year-old Croatian coach, Zdravko Lugarusic.

The Croatian is reported to have said that he doubted Osei's loyalty, following the latter’s recent outburst after officials failed to give him the top job.

But the Communications Director of the club, Obed Acheampong, said the decision on Osei was "purely a management decision" and was not influenced by the new coach.

The decision by the Life Patron of the club, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to appoint the new Executive Board Chairman, Dr Kwame Kyei, to reshape the club to recapture Africa once again has resulted in some tough decisions in the club.

A source said the next move would be the decision on the future of some of the backroom staff which is dominated by some old players.