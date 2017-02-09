Hearts get GH ¢200,000 to pay players

There is huge relief in the camp of Accra Hearts of Oak after the club secured a GH¢200,000 loan from Strategic Africa Securities (SAS) Ltd to defray the two-month salary arrears owed some of the players.

A message from the Managing Director (MD) of the club, Vincent Sowah Odotei, sighted by the Daily Graphic yesterday, said the money would also be used to pay the technical team and the new coach.

The hearts MD, however, refuted media reports which suggested that the club owed the players up to five months’ salary arrears, saying management had been paying the players since November.

“We never owed players five months’ salary as it is being alleged in the media. We owe them two months’ salary. Since November, we have always paid them every months,” the message said.

Mr Odotei also said the impression created that the club owed the 10 newly recruited players was erroneous and must be discarded.

Accordingly, he has also outlined some initiatives intended to generate more funds to run the club. The initiative, which include the sale of the replica jerseys to generate revenue, was expected to commence at the weekend.

The club has also adopted an innovative approach where supporters would be mobilised to contribute electronically through a short code which is expected to come into effect once the National Communications Authority (NCA) gives the approval.

Mr Odotei also hinted that the club had taken delivery of their new jerseys and noted that they would be put on the market for sale tomorrow.

He said their newly signed coach would also be introduced on the same day.