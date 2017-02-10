Liberty plot Kotoko upset as Premier League starts

Five out of eight sumptuous games, led by Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Liberty Professionals, will be on the menu on Sunday when the much-anticipated 2016/2017 Ghana Premier League takes off on the wings of the new broadcast rights owners, StarTimes.

By way of motivation, each club has been $13,500 richer already, courtesy the StarTimes sponsorship, while the Premier League Board (PLB) has been compelled to reschedule matches involving continental representatives, Wa All Stars and Bechem United, to allow them space for their respective home assignments on Sunday.

Also affected by the reshuffle is the El-Wak Stadium duel between Inter Allies and Hearts of Oak which has been pushed to Monday to enable Bechem United to enjoy massive support from fans in the capital as they host MC Alger of Algeria in their CAF Confederation Cup tie at the Accra Stadium.

The Oseikrom thriller looks very appetising as Kotoko’s Croatian coach, Zdravko Lugarusic, prepares to unleash his hit-squad, which includes 10 newly-recruited players, on bogey side Liberty Professionals who are bent on causing an upset.

Liberty Professionals storm Kumasi with veteran coach, Sellas Tetteh, who knows the Baba Yara Stadium terrain too well, but whether they can withstand the well-drilled Kotoko side without their talisman Latif Blessing is the big question.

Even without injured Evans Quao and Frank Sarfo Gyamfi, Kotoko still appear formidable with new signings such as former Ashantigold duo of Yakubu Mohammed and Awudu Nafiu, Medeama’s Kwame Boahene and Abass Mohammed, and Heart of Lions’ Isaac Quansah and Prince Quansah who displayed their quality during the pre-season GHALCA Top 6 tournament.

However, the skipper of the Dansoman-based club, Samuel Sarfo, still believes they have what it takes to spring a surprise, especially where Lugarusic, is known to be a slow starter during his days with King Faisal and Ashantigold.

At Dormaa-Ahenkro, visiting Ashantigold will unleash a two-prong attack of Shafiu Mumuni and former goal king Kofi Owusu on Aduana Stars as the Miners seek to revive their fortunes after a poor campaign last season.

In the absence of Romania’s Aristica Cioaba who lost the title to All Stars by a whisker last season, all eyes will be on how his successor, Yusif Abubakar, will fare against veteran Bashir Hayford in his first major league assignment after winning the G6.

Medeama, after losing some key players, will not have things easy against WAFA at home, while Ebusua Dwarfs, led by Brazilian Ricardo da Rocha, appear set to pick their first win against debutantes Bolga All Stars at the new Cape Coast Stadium.

At the Harbour City, Tema Youth will announce their long-awaited return to the elite league with a tough home game against Berekum Chelsea.