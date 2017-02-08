Scottish coach for Hearts

After months of a desperate search for a new substantive coach, continental club champions, Accra Hearts of Oak, have finally contracted the service of Scottish trainer Frank Nutall.

The former Saint Mirren coach is scheduled to arrive in the country by this weekend to complete a two-year contract and commence work.

The 48-year-old is expected to fill the vacant position created by the departure of the then acting coach, Yaw Preko, a few months ago.

Sources close to the club told the Graphic Sports yesterday that Coach Nutall would be tasked with the responsibility of restructuring of the club to make it a formidable and winsome side in the coming years.

“Nutall will be signed for two seasons and his responsibility will be to unearth talents and to restructure the team in order to win games,” a source said.

The Hearts manager was born in Hamilton, Scotland, and has a coaching experience on the continent, having coached Kenyan side, Gor Mahia FC, where he was credited for winning the Kenya Premier League (KPL) without losing a single game.

However, while with the Kenyan club, the Scot is reported to have abandoned his job to sign a new deal with Egyptian giants, Zamalek, but was shown the exit after a few months in charge of the club.

The coach is also on record to have spent two-and-a-half years coaching in both Africa and Asia.

Incidentally, Nuttal joins Hearts with a negative tag after being described by the chairman of the Kenyan club, Ambrose Rachier, as a “good riddance”.