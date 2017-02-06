All Stars target group stage — Adams

The skipper of Wa All Stars, Hafiz Adams, says his side have targeted reaching the "Group Stage" when they compete in their maiden CAF Champions League competition.

Adams stressed the need for the team to work harder to make an impact on the continental competition.

All Stars qualified to play in the CAF Champions League for the first time in their history after winning last year's Premier League.

The team will face a strong test at home when they welcome Libyan side, Al Ahli Tripoli, to the Tamale Sports Stadium on Sunday before travelling to engage them in a second-leg encounter a week later.

In an interview with the Graphic Sports, Adams said: "Our main target into the Champions League is to get to the group stage of the competition".

"We are not just going to participate but to make an impact. We are prepared for the task ahead and will surely prove a point," he added.

Talking about the Premier League, which kicks off on Saturday, the player noted the tough challenge they would face in their bid to defend their title but expressed the belief that they have what it takes to cope with the pressure.

He said the team had prepared well after training in Sudan and Dubai and would prove a point when the new campaign commences.