Kenichi Yatsuhashi joins Cambodian club Tiger FC

Former Hearts of Oak coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi has joined Cambodia top-flight side Tiger FC. The fiery Japanese coach confirmed his move to the Cambodian team on Twitter on Sunday night.

Yatsuhashi, joins Tiger FC after a turbulent short stint with Nigerian Premier League side Ifeanyi Ubah.

He left Accra Hearts of Oak at the start of the second round of the 2016 Ghana Premier League.

Yatsuhashi tweeted: "I would like to let everyone know that I have signed a contract with Cambodia Tiger FC in Cambodia League, a top division club.

He also stated his desire to better his stint at Hearts by contributing more to Tiger FC.

"I would like to contribute to a club that is rapidly progressing as a head coach/manager. I would like to achieve here with Cambodia Tiger FC what I could not achieve with Hearts".

Yatsuhashi was fired by Ifeanyi Ubah after a mixed start to the NPFL Super 4, having lost 2-1 to Wikki Tourist in their first match, and lost 2-0 against 10-man Rivers United on Friday.

Yatsuhashi holds a USSFA and National Youth Coaching licence, a CONCACAF International Coaching licence, an NSCAA Goalkeeping Diploma and a KNBV Advanced Diploma, IFA GK Certificate and FIFA and FIFA/AFC Grassroots Certificate.