President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has given an assurance that his government is determined to go all out to revive all sporting disciplines in the country.

He said it was unfortunate that in the last few years, it had begun to seem as though football was the only sport that Ghana was good at, but he noted that it was a wrong assumption.

Welcoming a delegation of the leadership of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), including some past Ghanaian world champions such as David Kotei ‘Poison’, Nana Yaw Konadu, Ike ‘Bazooka’ Quartey, alfred Kotey and Joseph Agbeko to the seat of government, the President excitedly recounted his childhood fondness for boxing. “I am determined within the means of the government to do everything possible to support the revival and growth of all sports in the country and for me particularly, the sport of boxing,” he said.

The visit by the boxing gurus, led by GBA president, Mr Peter Zwennes, was to officially invite President Akufo-Addo to tonight’s international boxing tournament dubbed “Freedom Fight Night” at the Bukom Sports Arena.

“It is time that we nurtured all the talents in our country to make it possible for people who have the talents and skills in the various disciplines to emerge,” the President remarked.

“We are all going to work together to revive Ghanaian sports across board.”

Mr Zwennes said boxing promotion in the country was very difficult against the backdrop of a lack of sponsorship and non-existent funding, saying promotions formed the lifeblood of the game. He added that the GBA appreciated the fact that budgetary allocation for sports this year had been increased by the government.