Three young talented Ghanaian fighters — Duke Micah, Frederick Okunka Lawson and Richard Commey — last Saturday night secured two World Boxing Council (WBC) International Silver titles at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra in the presence of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former President Jerry John Rawlings to mark Ghana's 60th independence celebration.

Micah, with accurate jabs and body shots, hurt Aguillar as the fight almost became a one-sided affair by the seventh round to the delight of the home fans. He secured a TKO victory following the refusal of his opponent to answer the bell for the ninth round.

Buoyed by Micah’s win, his compatriot Lawson also put up a courageous fight to earn a majority decision win over Jamaican Sakima Mullings in their welterweight contest to become the new champion.

The Ghanaian took the WBC title with a score of 113-112, 114-114 and 119-109.

Lawson — with a record of 26 bouts and one loss — dominated the early rounds as he launched his trademark hefty combinations at Mullings who came back strongly in the seventh, eighth and ninth rounds but the Ghanaian appeared unruffled as his opponent adopted a hit-and-run approach in the final two rounds.

It was a night of redemption for Commey, who snatched the WBC International Gold lightweight title on the back of two recent failed attempts at annexing the WBC lightweight crown.

Last Saturday, he outpointed Belgian Hedi Slimani to win a unanimous decision of 116-112,117-113,116-112.

The Ghanaian dominated the Belgian with jabs and rare combinations in the first six rounds as Slimani countered with hard body shots and hooks. But Commey took charge of affairs in the final six rounds with a barrage of punches which resulted in a cut above Slimani’s left eyebrow and a swelling on the right.

In the under cards, Felix Adjorm stopped Richard Amenu in the third round after the latter failed to answer the bell in their super lightweight contest.

Isaac Aryee made light work of Charles Tetteh in their super welterweight fight after Tetteh failed to answer the bell for the sixth round.

In another welterweight contest, Kpakpo Allotey secured a unanimous decision against Ben Ankra (Congo Soldier), while Emmanuel Anim stopped George Benson in the third round of their catchweight bout.