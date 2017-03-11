Lightweight boxer Richard Commey needed two hours of extra workout to make a weight of 61 kilogrammes at yesterday’s weigh-in ahead of his world title bout against Belgian Heidi Slimani at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra. He first weighed in at 62 kg.

His opponent Slimani also failed to make the weight limit, first mounting the scale at 61.5kg but was granted two extra hours to shed weight in order to make the make limit.

The mandatory weigh-in was done in the presence of the WBC vice president Houcine Houichi, Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) president Peter Zwennes and other officials of WBC and the GBA.

Both boxers, 30, are vying for the WBC International Silver lightweight title tonight on a bill which has two other WBC silvers title at stake and is being put together by Streetwise Promotions , Errol Hark Management, and the [email protected] anniversary committee.

Commey, who has lost two successive title fights is bent on turning his career around as he makes his 27th professional bout at the new Bukom Arena with Ghanaians, including President Nana Akufo-Addo in attendance to support him against Slimani who has also lost twice in 28 bouts.

Another Ghanaian world title hopeful, Frederick Lawson yesterday weighed 66kg for the WBC International Silver welterweight title bout against Jamaican Sakima Mullings who weighed 66.3kg yesterday.

Duke Micah weighed 52.5kg as against his Mexican opponent Jonathan Aguilia who weighed 53kg ahead of their WBC international silver bantamweight bout.

In the supporting bouts, Charles Tetteh clash with Isaac Awuni in a welterweight contest while Emmanuel Anim fights George Benson in a light heavyweight bout. Ben Ankrah takes on Kpakpo Allotey in a lightweight brawl, with Felix Ajom facing Richard Amanfo in a national lightweight fight.