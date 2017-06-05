Coach Lokko noted that Commey was looking forward to fighting in the WBC considering the controversies surrounding his split decision loses to Robert Easter Jr and Denis Shafikov in the IBF last year.

Coach of Ghanaian lightweight boxer, Richard Commey, Lawrence Carl Lokko, says his camp's decision to move their fighter from the IBF to WBC was to give him a brighter chance to win a world title.

Commey (25-2-0, 22 KO’s) lost to American Robert Easter Jr in a vacant IBF World lightweight title in September last year before losing out to Denis Shafikov in a 12-round IBF Lightweight World Title Eliminator.

In an interview with the Graphic Sports, coach Lokko explained that Commey could be up for a world title shot as soon as possible, having been ranked fourth by the WBC in his weight division.

"We have decided to move Richard Commey to the WBC from the IBF to challenge for the World title considering what he went through in the IBF last year," coach Lokko said.

"It was very bad to see all that happened to him in the IBF and we felt the WBC could see him challenge for honours and this could be either late this year or early next year," he added.

When asked about what his boxer has been up to recently, the trainer said Commey had recovered from an injury he sustained and was back in the gym training.

He was hopeful of Commey's chances of ending Ghana's eight-year wait for a World title and asked Ghanaians to support him to achieve that.