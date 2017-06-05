The second vice-president of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Abraham Kotey Neequaye, says getting a befitting edifice as an office for the GBA is the priority of the authority and plans are far advanced to acquire one. He disclosed also that the current GBA elected executives would ensure that super-bantamweight fighter Isaac Dogbe and lightweight boxer Richard Commey clinch a world title before the end of the year.

At 42, Neequaye is the youngest ever vice-president of the boxing regulatory body and he says he is pleased with the government’s commitments toward the sports and called for it to be sustained.



“I have seen and I am happy about government’s commitments towards boxing and will urge that corporate bodies must also come on board to support the discipline”.

A former manager of Braimah Kamoko alias Bukom Banku, Emmanuel ‘Gameboy’ Tagoe, the GBA man told the Graphic Sports in an interview that the sport would experience a huge revival in the coming years.



“We are going to liaise with the Ghana Amateur Boxing Federation (GABF) to tap young amateur talents, nurture and groom them for the national cause,” he noted.



According to him, the new administration will construct boxing gyms adjacent school parks of basic schools across the country to enable pupils and students alike to train and practise the sport in their free time.



Mr Neequaye stressed that the new GBA would be the only entity to sanction bouts and would nullify any fixed or unsanctioned fight.



On the use of the national gymnasium, he noted that the GBA would negotiate a fair and mutually-beneficial deal with the owners of the SSNIT Sports Emporium to ensure they pay less to utilise the facility located close to Bukom.