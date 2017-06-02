He, however, admitted that Kautondokwa would be a tough opponent, having been ranked the best African boxer in the division by the WBO and 10th in the world.

Middleweight boxer, Obodai Sai, has vowed to stop undefeated Namibian, Walter Kautondokwa, in round six when they fight in an IBF and WBO Africa Middleweight Championship at the Bukom Boxing Arena on June 16.

Sai, a WBO Africa Interim middleweight title holder, will slug it out with Kautondokwa, who is the WBO Africa middleweight champion, on the bill dubbed: ‘X-PLOSIVE FIGHT NIGHT’ by Lions Boxing Promotions and Entertainment.

The Ghanaian has won 32 out of 35 fights, with 25 knockouts, while the Namibian boasts of 14 wins in 14 fights, with 13 knockouts.

at a press briefing yesterday at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, Sai called on Ghanaians to come in their numbers to support him to win the fight, which is a world title eliminator.

"I want to assure Ghanaians that I will stop Kautondokwa in the sixth round to achieve my target of being victorious on the night," Sai said.

"My focus is to fight the best boxers in the division and I can use this opportunity to achieve that," he added.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lions Boxing Promotions and Entertainment, Cephas Ayi, said his outfit decided to hand their boxer the toughest opponent in the middleweight division on the continent to enable him to reach the top.

He urged Sai to use the opportunity to prove his worth to the international boxing fraternity which he said would enhance his chances of reaching the top.