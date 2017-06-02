Rio 2016 Olympic champions Thomas Rohler of Germany and Caterine Ibargüen of Colombia and 2012 Olympic pole vault champion Renaud Lavillenie of France head the entry lists for the 55th Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku on June 13, part of the IAAF World Challenge series for the first time.



Rohler returns to the stadium where he reached 90 metres for the first time (twice) last season. His 91.28m throw remained the world-leading mark through the end of the season. Meanwhile, the 25-year-old German has already set a 93.90m national record and world lead at the IAAF Diamond League opener in Doha in May.