The Millennium Marathon Sports Company has assured of pursing payments of prize monies to athletes yet to receive their prizes. According to the management of the company, it was the failure of sponsors fulfilling their obligations that had undermined their ability to award prizes to all winners.A statement issued and signed by the management of the company noted, “ all winners’ prizes come from sponsors, so the failure of sponsors fulfilling their obligations affect our ability to award prizes to all winners”.

Explaining why they had failed to honour some of the obligations in spite of wide publicity, the company noted , “last years’ race was successful, however, the organisers had challenges due to a major sponsors’ inability to honour their commitment of GH¢250,000 This led to some athletes not receiving their prize monies”.Adding, it said, “the Millennium Marathon Sports Company acted in good faith with the aim of rewarding Ghanaian athletes with attractive prizes to encourage local citizens, and in In 2015, prizes were given to 54 winners from 10 regions and the top six athletes in the 21k race”.

Adding, it said, "the Millennium Marathon Sports Company acted in good faith with the aim of rewarding Ghanaian athletes with attractive prizes to encourage local citizens, and in In 2015, prizes were given to 54 winners from 10 regions and the top six athletes in the 21k race".The statement, however, expressed concern about the negative reports from a section of the media about their operations, saying "over the last few weeks, some sections of the media have misinformed the public about sources of sponsorship for the race and further made false allegations of taking athletes monies".

The statement, however, expressed concern about the negative reports from a section of the media about their operations, saying “over the last few weeks, some sections of the media have misinformed the public about sources of sponsorship for the race and further made false allegations of taking athletes monies”.On their operations, it said “the company is run by a board with personalities whose integrity has been undermined by false news” adding that “the Millennium Marathon is a private initiative that is helping sports in Ghana and, therefore, calls for all to support this initiative”.

On their operations, it said "the company is run by a board with personalities whose integrity has been undermined by false news" adding that "the Millennium Marathon is a private initiative that is helping sports in Ghana and, therefore, calls for all to support this initiative".

“The Millennium Marathon is an annual event organised by the Millennium Marathon Sports Limited, a limited liability legally registered company in Ghana with the core mandate of promoting a healthy lifestyle amongst Ghanaians, and grow long distance running as a national sport” it explained further.