The three legs of the Circuit Championship were earlier organised in Tamale on February 18, Accra on March 18 and Kumasi on April 15.

Following another successful Circuit season which saw the cream of the nation’s best locally based athletes compete at Tamale, Accra and Kumasi, the Ghana Athletics Association will hold the Grand Finale of the 2017 GAA Circuit Championships at the Cape Coast stadium tomorrow.

The domestic track and field season reaches a climax this weekend with the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) set to host the 4th Circuit Grand Finale in the history of athletics in Ghana.

The 15-event Circuit, which starts at 11a.m, will see the very best locally-based athletes competing for final places, while trying to secure places in the national team for the 2017 IAAF World Championships. Only the top 8 point scorers in each event across the season have been invited for the Circuit final, with each event going into a straight final after four Circuit Championships.

The Grand Finale will feature about 128 male and female athletes who will battle for glory in straight finals in their respective events. The Circuit Finale is expected to witness fierce rivalries and competition among the best home-based athletes, including but not restricted to teenage sprint sensation, Hor Halutie (11.55sec PB) , Sarfo Ansah (20.98sec), 400m runner Rafiatu Nuhu, 2016 Olympian Dorcas Gyimah, Mary Zuta Nartey, three-time All Africa Games and African Championships gold medalist, Margaret Simpson, among others.

Teenage sprint sensation, Hor Halutie, and Rafiatu Nuhu have provided some of the major highlights of the Circuit this season. Halutie won the 100m final in Tamale in a time of 11.75sec (PB) but subsequently lowered it at each leg of the Circuit. She clocked 11.55sec (PB) to win the Kumasi leg of the Circuit last month but it will be interesting to note how she fares against 2016 Olympian Dorcas Gyimah at the final.

Similarly, Nuhu stunned many athletics pundits when he run a lifetime best of 53.67sec (PB) in the process, beating reigning Mini-GUSA Games 400m champion and the favourite, Hajuaha Braimah, and her Ashanti Region teammate Grace Obour. Sprinter Sarfo Ansah capped an impressive display at the Baba Yara stadium with a personal best of 20.98sec to win the men's 200m final. He had won the earlier legs of the Circuit in Tamale and Accra.

The Upper East duo of Sakat Lariba and Elizabeth Azuure are also expected to give spectators a run for their money in the women's 1,500m and 10,000m respectively.

The men’s 5,000m final has proved to be the most unpredictable race at the GAA Circuit Championships this season, producing three different winners at the respective Circuit in Tamale, Accra and Kumasi.

Malik Yakubu (15:00.94) won in Tamale; Kwame Agyei (14:47.96) took Accra, while Matthew Nantiere (14:47.28) clinched the deal in Kumasi.

Youngster, William Amponsah (14:51.40), has also shown much promise this term and is one to watch out for.