Barikisu Issahuka from Tamale Secondary School run an impressive race to beat her competitors in the Under-18 100m final of the GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human competition staged at Tamale last Saturday for athletes from the Upper East, Upper West and Northern regions.

In the presence of the Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, Barikisu clocked the time of 11.98 seconds to beat Emmanuella Boakye of OKESS who placed second in a time of 12.62s and Doris Afriyie of T.I. Amass who clocked a time of 12.69s.

In the male Under-18 finals,Yeboah Martinson of KASS in the Ashanti Region crossed the line in a time of 10.58 followed in second position by Samuel Kwabi of Prempeh College in a time of 10.66s, with Gabriel Gyamfi of OKESS in third position in a time of 10.77 sec.

Below are the remaining results from the thrilling Tamale meet.

U.10 Girls

1st. Mohammed Rafia (Nyohini Presby Sch, Northern Region) -14.48

2nd. Jean Atiru (St. John Bosco, Northern region)-14.75 U.10 Boys

1st. Adam Abdul Latif (Dolares Basic Sch, Northern Region) - 12.60

2nd. Alhassan Abdulai (Savelugu MA Sch) - 12.85

3rd. Isaac Benyako ( Old Tafo Prim. Sch) -12.99

U.15 Girls

1st.Alhassan Saada ( Bolga Shs, Upper East) -12.23

2nd. Musah Sakina ( Upper east) -12.35

3rd. Jennifer Yeboah (Ashanti). 12.65

U.15 Boys

1st. Forkuo Paul ( Tafo JHS, Ashanti region)-11.44

2nd. Samuel K. Boateng ( Christian JHS, Ashanti region)- 11.45

3rd. Alhaji Abulai ( T.I Amass, Ashanti)-11.50

U.18 Boys

1st. Yeboah Martinson (KASS, Ashanti) - 10.58

2nd. Samuel Kwabi (Prempah college, Ashanti) - 10.66

3rd. Gyamfi Gabriel (OKESS, Ashanti) - 10.77

U.18 Girls

1st. Issahuka Barikisu (Tamasco, Northern region) - 11.98

2nd. Boakye Emmanuella (OKESS, Ashanti) 12.62

3rd. Doris Afriyie ( T.I Amass) - 12.69

Seniors (females)

1st. Lariba Sakat (Upper east) 12.84

2nd. Abigail Ateah ( St. Benedict SHS) 13.00

3rd. Elizabeth Azuure (upper east) 13.59

Seniors ( males)

1st. Okyere Charles (Ashanti) 10.42

1st. Desmond Aryee (U.G, Greater) 10.42

2nd. Salifu Garafu (Northern) 10.50