Though it was meant to be an event primarily for athletes in the three regions in the northern zone, it was opened to all athletes, including those from the Ashanti Region who dominated, as runners from renowned athletics schools from the region swept all the top positions in most of the categories of the GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human competition which took place at the Tamale Sports Stadium last Saturday.

Martinson Yeboah from Kumasi Anglican Senior High (KASS) impressively won the Under-18 category 100m with Samuel Kwabi from Prempeh College coming second with a time of 10.66s and Gabriel Gyamfi from Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School (OKESS) with a time of 10.77 placing third.