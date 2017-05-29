Though it was meant to be an event primarily for athletes in the three regions in the northern zone, it was opened to all athletes, including those from the Ashanti Region who dominated, as runners from renowned athletics schools from the region swept all the top positions in most of the categories of the GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human competition which took place at the Tamale Sports Stadium last Saturday.
Martinson Yeboah from Kumasi Anglican Senior High (KASS) impressively won the Under-18 category 100m with Samuel Kwabi from Prempeh College coming second with a time of 10.66s and Gabriel Gyamfi from Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School (OKESS) with a time of 10.77 placing third.
Staged in the presence of the Minority Leader, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the female Under-18 category saw Barikisu Issahuka from Tamale Secondary School winning the 100m with a time of 11.98secs to beat OKESS’s Emmanuella Boakye (12.62secs) and Doris Afriyie from T.I.Ahmadiyia SHS (AMASS) with a time of 12.69secs
The boys from Ashanti Region again swept the Under-15 category which saw Forkuo Paul (Tafo JHS, Ashanti region)-11.44, Samuel K. Boateng (Christian JHS, Ashanti Region)- 11.45 and Alhaji Abulai ( AMASS, Ashanti)-11.50secs winning in that order.
In the female seniors’ event, Upper East’s Lariba Sakat with a time of 12.84secs, Abigail Ateah (St. Benedict SHS) finishing in 13.00secs and Elizabeth Azuure (Upper East) clocking 13.59secs, won in that order, while Charles Okyere (Ashanti) and Desmond Aryee (University of Ghana) were declared joint winners as they both clocked 10:42secs to beat Northern Region’s Salifu Garafu who finished with a time of 10:50secs in the males’ senior event.