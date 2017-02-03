Upper East hails Rockson Bukari as Regional Minister designate

The Paramount Chief of the Bongo Tradition Area, Naba Baba Salifu Lemyaarum, has described Mr Rockson Ayine Bukari, the President’s nominee for the post of Minister for the Upper East Region, as a good leader with bold and resolute decisions.

He said the minister designate had always placed development and people at the centre stage.

Naba Lemyaarum, who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, stated that he admired Mr Bukari’s leadership style, and indicated that he was instrumental in many of the good development projects in the Bolgatanga Municipality when he was the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

Bolgatanga market

The paramount chief noted, for instance, that during his tenure of office as the MCE of the Bolgatanga Assembly, he facilitated the construction of the Bolgatanga market and some of the roads devoid of politics and favouritism.

A number of the chiefs and residents, including youth group leaderships, who expressed their joy with his nomination, stated that they had no doubt that he would perform, considering the fact that he delivered when he was an MCE.

The Communication Director of the John Mahama Fan Club in charge of the Bongo District, Mr Patrick Anamoo, said the region under President Mahama’s government suffered leadership crisis, with rampant changes of regional ministers.

That, he noted, affected the region’s development and appealed to the President not to repeat it, and ensure that he maintained Mr Bukari to steer the affairs of the region.

A number of women groups interviewed at the Bolgatanga Market expressed similar sentiments and said they wished Mr Bukari well in the vetting process.

They appealed to him to operate his administration based on the open-door policy he had when he was the MCE. — GNA