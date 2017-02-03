NPP will act on its promise to continue NDC road projects

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has reiterated its commitment to continue all road projects initiated by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) since it would benefit the people.

It was generally feared in communities and towns where road projects are on- going that they would be stopped when there is a change of government.

However when Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, Minister-designate for Roads and Highways appeared before the Appointments Committee last Wednesday he gave an assurance to those communities and towns that the NPP would continue with the road works already given on contract by the NDC.

Taxpayers money

“It was taxpayers' money that was used for the projects, which should not be wasted. Any project started must continue to benefit the people of this country. Unless there are good reasons, there is no reason why projects should be discontinued," he said.

Mr Amoako-Attah said the NPP manifesto described the behaviour where successive governments discontinued projects as scandalous, while the 1992 Constitution indicated that the government was a continuum, which implied that projects started by previous governments should be continued.

Mr Amoako-Attah, a legal practitioner, has been the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Atiwa West since November 2010.

Taking her turn at the Committee, the Minister designate for Communications, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, said the government was developing a child online policy to protect children against abuses of online or Internet usage.

She said the policy was crucial to save children from unwholesome use of the media.

“The Internet is used for research purposes and accessing news but some use it for other purposes, which may affect their attitude and academic performance,” she said.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said the Ministry of Communications would work towards meeting the September, 2017 deadline for migration from analogue to digital and added that the government would look for funding to support people with digital boxes to aid their migration.