Why the Minority does not approve Otiko as Gender Minister

Additionally, they believe her temperament and attitude does not give assurance that she will be able to better manage the affairs of Ghanaian children and women.

The Minority in Parliament has explained that they do not want Madam Otiko Afisa Djaba to be approved as a minister of state because she did not take part in the compulsory national service after her tertiary education.

Consequently, they want Parliament to reject her nomination.

Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Friday presented its report on five additional ministerial nominees of President Akufo-Addo after vetting them.

By consensus, the Committee recommended the approval of four of them but that of Madam Otiko Djaba’s was approved by majority decision.

All 10 minority members on the committee voted to reject her nomination but the majority voted to recommend her approval.

The four whose approval were recommended by consensus were Mr John Peter Amewu (Lands and Natural Resources), Mr Dan Kweku Botwe (Regional Re-organisation), Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah (Employment and Labour Relations) and Dr Anthony Akoto Osei (Monitoring and Evaluation).

The plenary is still debating the consideration of the report of the Appointments Committee.

