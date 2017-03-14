The race to capture the Suhum Municipal Chief Executive position has really tightened up as the four who sailed through the vetting and awaiting the President's approval all stand the chance of annexing the position.

The four names shortlisted are Amoadu Christian Ohene (popularly called AC Ohene), News Editor of TV Africa, Emmanuel Narteh-Yoe, Suhum Constituency NPP Chairman, Ernest Lartey, Suhum Constituency Secretary, and Frederick Ofosu who have all contributed their quota to the NPP.

However, information gathered by the Daily Graphic among some party faithful and opinion leaders at Suhum suggested that the seasoned journalist was the people’s preferred choice.

Most of them believed the four are capable but AC Ohene came in with some experience and had in-depth knowledge of the local governance system.

Contributions

Speaking to the Daily Graphic, a founding member of the NPP at Suhum, Mr Edward Otu Djan Kwafo, said the contribution of AC Ohene to the municipality had been enormous.

He added that during the times of the serial killings at Suhum, through the attention he gave to the issues using his platform,the authorities were able to monitor the situation.

He said AC Ohene championed the cause of ensuring that all those whose house were demolished during the highway construction received their right entitlement, when at a point some were on the verge of not being paid.

Mr Djan Kwafo said the senior journalist also has rich experience to manage the municipality and would be able to bring all people on board.

A former Council of Elders Secretary of the constituency, Mr William Amoh Siaw, said Mr Ohene has been an ardent party member and has ideas to lead the municipality and reconcile Suhum from being tagged as a hotspot during elections.

He thus called on the President not to look elsewhere but give the position to Mr Ohene, adding that though all the four deserve the position, Mr Ohene stands tall among the rest.

Another NPP stalwart in the constituency, Mr Samuel Baah (popularly called Gosh), said he believed the TV Africa News Editor has what it takes to support and complement the development agenda of the President and the NPP.

He said Mr Ohene is the type who promises and delivers without failing.

Anonymity

Two assembly members who spoke on anonymity said they wanted an MCE who was mature, understood issues, was tried and tested to mobilise support for the development of the area.

They expressed the belief that Mr Ohene, being a former assembly member for the Kotokoli Zongo at Suhum, understood assembly procedures and concept and would help address challenges of the communities better.

The Chief of Kassena-Nankana Community at Suhum, Ghadaffi Haruna Assandu said the President should chose someone who had vision and could ensure development in the area of Agriculture and infrastructure since Agriculture was their main source of livelihood.

He urge the President to appoint someone who is capable and can deliver, as well as have the links to lure investors to support the development of the Suhum Municipality.