Mr Owusu Afriyie who confirmed his new appointment in a radio interview on Monday had earlier been promised the job of the head of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GHAPOHA) but Mr Paul Asare Ansah was rather picked by President Akufo-Addo for that job.

Mr Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie a.k.a. Sir John, a former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission to take over from Mr Samuel Afari Dartey.

The Forestry Commission’s function is to protect and manage forests in Ghana and protected areas in the various ecological zones of the country so as to help conserve Ghana’s biophysical heritage.

It also prepares and implement integrated forest and wildlife management plans for the maintenance of the environment to the benefit of all segments of society and regulates the harvesting of timber, wildlife and other non-timber forest products among others.

Speaking about his appointment in the radio interview, Mr Owusu Afriyie sarcastically said as a person from the hinterlands, he will relate more to the forestry job than the ports and harbours one, which dealt with the sea.

He said he would feel more at home with the grass cutters and wild life.