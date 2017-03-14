The Chairman of the Graphic Chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Mr Vance Azu, has filed his nomination to contest for the position of organising secretary of the GJA in its upcoming national elections.

The elections are scheduled for March 31, 2017.

Mr Azu, who started his journalism career with The Mirror and is currently the Assistant Editor of the Junior Graphic, said he had decided to contest for the organising secretary position of the GJA to contribute to the growth and success of the association and the journalism profession.

Experience

Mr Azu comes to the GJA with a depth of experience and knowledge he has acquired as the longest-serving chairman of the Graphic Chapter of the association.

According to Mr Azu who started as an Assistant Secretary to the Graphic Chapter in 1995, “my intention is to make members of the association remain fulfilled and have a sense of belonging to the fraternity.”

Vision

He said a lot of members of the association “are disenchanted over the apparent neglect of the leadership over the years and it’s time we got some committed members to inject some dynamism into the leadership of the association.”

Mr Azu expressed the hope that with the election of visionary and result-oriented executive members in the upcoming election, the outlook of the GJA would change and members would enthusiastically participate in its activities

Mr Azu is a product of the Manya Krobo Senior High School, Keta Senior High School and the Ghana Institute of Journalism. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from the University of Ghana and an Advanced Diploma from the International Institute of Journalism, Berlin, Germany.