The spokesperson for a youth group from Asokore and Effiduase in the Ashanti Region, Mr Frank Obeng Gyimah, who announced this, said the President and leadership of the nation must be left to select people into positions without being influenced by pressure groups.

Selection of people into the office of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDCEs) should not be based on pressure from groups or people who threaten to demonstrate but should be based on competence, dedication to duty and readiness to support national development.

Mr Gyimah was speaking at a press conference organised by some youth groups from Effiduase and Asokore in the Sekyere East District.

The press briefing was necessitated by a recent press conference held by some residents of Asokore which sought to create the impression that no candidate or person could be selected from Asokore to be the district chief executive (DCE) for the area.

He explained that the previous press conference was aimed at throwing dust into the eyes of the public and the President by claiming that there was no peace between the people of Effiduase and Asokore.

Mr Gyimah appealed to the appointing authority not to sacrifice the main criterion for appointing MMDCEs, the competence of the person as well as what the nation sought to benefit from the knowledge and skills of the nominee, for people who could make the loudest noise.

He also refuted the statement made by the youth group from Asokore that traditional leaders, political parties and the people in the district had a meeting in connection with the election and appointment of MP and DCE for the area, which he described as false, since no such meeting had occurred anywhere in the district.

The press conference was also used to clear the erroneous impression that no competent person could be appointed from Asokore to the office of DCE.

“Your Excellency, we can say without any fear of contradiction, that the people of Asokore will be very much pleased to see the most competent person appointed for the district,” he added.