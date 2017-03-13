A statement signed and issued in Accra by his Special Aide, Mrs Joyce Bawah Mogtari said the immediate past president has not been informed of, neither invited to, any such programme.

Former President John Dramani Mahama has denied knowledge of any event on Saturday, March 18 “intended to celebrate him”.

An artwork circulating on social media and extending invitation to the public to be at the said event at the Kawukudi Park in Accra claims that the event was aimed at celebrating Mr Mahama.

The announcement asked patrons to wear the National Democratic Congress (NDC) colours for the event.

But the statement from the former President's office said “he has not provided any form of endorsement for the programme”.

Former President Mahama, however, expressed appreciation for the “kind thoughts of the initiators of the said event”.