Some youth leaders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ejisu Constituency have appealed to President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to appoint a physically challenged party stalwart, Mr Kwaku Ntim Twumasi, as the Municipal Chief Executive.

They stated that the party must be fair to persons with disability in its fold who were capable and could hold positions and help the President execute his development agenda.

They explained that Mr Twumasi, though physically chballenged and in a wheelchair, successfully runs his businesses and supported the party with his time and resources as a member of the constituency campaign team for the resounding victory in the 2016 general election.

Addressing a press conference in Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, the youth leaders of some branches stated: “As members of the constituency Election Campaign Team, we all know too well that he brought to the NPP his capabilities, hard work and sacrifices.”

The statement, which was read by the spokesperson of the group, Nana Osei Bonsu, was jointly signed by the Secretary of the Akyawkrom NPP Youth, Mr Martin Appiagyei Dacosta; the Chairman of the Kwamo NPP Youth Wing, Mr Daniel Boateng; and the Chairman of the Adako-Jachie NPP Youth Wing, Mr John Brenya Boateng.

Mr Bonsu noted that the leadership of the party would never be forgiven if they failed to assist the President to appoint the person to competently and transparently manage the resources of the municipality to transform the lives of the people.

Caution

Touching on the issue generally, Mr Bonsu explained that there was suspicion among some NPP supporters throughout the country that there was lack of transparency in the way things were being done by some party officials.

He cautioned that if the selection process of metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs) was not properly and efficiently managed, it could trigger misunderstanding within the party, urging the constituency and regional executives not to do anything that might disconnect the national leadership from the grass roots.

That, Mr Bonsu said, would lead to apathy and disillusionment.

He noted that although it was the President who would appoint the DCEs for approval by the assemblies, it was a known fact that the President did not know every single member; therefore, those assisting him to select must help him to get people with proven integrity and capable of doing the job.