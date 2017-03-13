Ghana’s National Anthem and the National Pledge have been translated into 11 local languages to foster easy assimilation, patriotism and national cohesion. The 11 local languages are Ewe, Asante Twi, Akuapim Twi, Mfantse,Dagaare, Dagbani Dangme, Ga , Gonja, Nzema and Kasem.

The translation was made possible by the Ghana Bureau of Languages,the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and a researcher, Mr John Amoah, who initiated the idea to have the two national assets translated into Ghanaian languages.

Translated works

Launching the translated works in Accra on Friday, Prof.Emeritus J.H. Kwabena Nketia said the spirit of nationalism, self-confidence and unity could be fostered if the country found innovative means to depend on herself instead of being over-dependent on what the colonial masters left the country.

The renowned musicologist and composer also underscored the need to find innovative ways of reinforcing the spirit of independence struggle which was self-reliance, among other characteristics, for sustainable development.

He said the present practice whereby the Anthem and Pledge had been relegated to the background by schools would not augur well for nation building.

He said the recital of the Anthem and Pledge should be made universal for every Ghanaian to understand the sacrifices made by our forebears in attaining independence for the country.

Office holders

Prof. Nketia stressed the importance for public office holders to recite them from the heart and reminded them that the positions they occupied was as a result of struggles and sacrifices.

He said a time would come when Ghanaians could accompany the recitals of the two national assets with traditional Ghanaians musical instruments as another innovative way of reinforcing the spirit of self-reliance.

The Chairperson of NCCE Ms Josephine Nkrumah, said the translation would help promote and sustain Ghana’s democracy as well as instil patriotism and unity in Ghanaians.

She commended Mr Amoah for coming up with the idea to translate the Anthem and the Pledge into local languages which the NCCE and the Bureau of Languages supported wholeheartedly.

Partisan politics

She said now that the National Anthem and the National Pledge were in local languages, people and schoolchildren reciting them would pause and reflect on their true meaning which would help foster unity and oneness.

Ms Nkrumah was also of the opinion that the local languages would help evoke a sense of national pride and national unity to prevent partisan politics from tearing the country apart.

Sense of pride

Mr Amoah appealed to Ghanaians to limit the use of English language in running the affairs of the country, since it was not the mother tongue.

He said most skills could be acquired by schoolchildren if they were allowed to think and acquire them through their mother tongues.

Mr Amoah also appealed to the government to publish parliamentary proceedings and the Hansard in local languages to increase the understanding of issues.