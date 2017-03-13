Custom Search
National Anthem, Pledge translated into local languages

Ms Josephine Nkrumah (right) with Prof. Emeritus Kwabena Nketia, musicologist and composer, at the function. INSET: The book

Ghana’s  National Anthem and the National Pledge have  been translated into 11 local  languages to foster easy assimilation,  patriotism and national cohesion. The 11 local languages are Ewe, Asante Twi, Akuapim Twi, Mfantse,Dagaare, Dagbani Dangme, Ga , Gonja, Nzema  and Kasem.

The translation was made possible by the Ghana Bureau of Languages,the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and a researcher, Mr John Amoah, who initiated the idea to have the two national assets translated into Ghanaian languages.

Translated works

Launching the translated works in Accra  on Friday, Prof.Emeritus J.H. Kwabena Nketia said the spirit of nationalism, self-confidence  and unity could be fostered if the country found innovative means to depend on herself instead of  being over-dependent  on what the colonial masters  left the country.

The renowned musicologist and composer also  underscored the need to find innovative ways of reinforcing the spirit of independence struggle  which was self-reliance, among other characteristics, for sustainable development.

He said the present practice whereby the Anthem and Pledge had been relegated to the background by schools would not augur well for nation building.

He said the recital of the Anthem and Pledge should be made universal for every Ghanaian to understand  the  sacrifices made by our forebears in attaining independence for the country.

Office holders

Prof. Nketia stressed the  importance  for public office holders to recite them from the heart and  reminded them that the positions they occupied was as a result of struggles and sacrifices.

He said  a time would  come  when Ghanaians could accompany the recitals of the two national assets with traditional Ghanaians musical  instruments as another innovative way of reinforcing the spirit of self-reliance.

The Chairperson of NCCE Ms Josephine Nkrumah, said the translation would help  promote and sustain Ghana’s democracy as well as instil patriotism  and unity in Ghanaians.

She   commended Mr Amoah for coming up with the idea to translate the Anthem and the Pledge into local languages  which the NCCE and the Bureau of Languages supported wholeheartedly.

Partisan politics

She said now that the National Anthem  and the National Pledge were  in local languages, people  and schoolchildren reciting them would pause and reflect on their true meaning which would help foster unity and oneness.

Ms Nkrumah was also of the opinion that the local languages  would help evoke a sense of  national pride and national unity to prevent  partisan politics from tearing the country apart.

Sense of pride

Mr Amoah appealed to Ghanaians to limit the use of English language in running the affairs of the country, since it was not the mother tongue.

He said most skills could be acquired by schoolchildren if they were allowed to think and acquire them through their mother tongues.

Mr Amoah also appealed to the government to publish parliamentary proceedings and the Hansard in local languages  to increase the understanding of issues.

