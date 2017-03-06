Rawlings, Konadu wow Achimotans with amazing dance moves

One would have presumed that the level of energy of former President Jerry John Rawlings and his wife, Nana Konadu, has waned because they are much older now, but that obviously is not the case as it appears there is still a good deal of youthful vibrance in the couple.

The former President and his beautiful wife, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, showed their ‘dance skills’ together on the dance floor at the 90th anniversary celebrations of Achimota School.

In a rather defensive move, the former President is seen shoving a man who attempted to dance with them, after giving him obvious signs to ‘back off’ and allow them to enjoy themselves.

The event was held at the forecourt of the Assembly Hall of Achimota School in Accra.

The country’s First Gentleman, President Akufo-Addo, Matthew Opoku Prempeh and other state dignitaries graced the occasion.