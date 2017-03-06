EC gives thanks to God

Staff members of the Electoral Commission (EC) expressed gratitude to God for the peaceful and successful conduct of the 2016 general election at a thanksgiving service last Thursday.

It was attended by Mrs Charlotte Osei, the Electoral Commission Chairperson; Ms Georgina Opoku Amankwah, Deputy Chairperson; Mrs Rebecca Kabukie Adjalo, a member of the Commission, and Mr Samuel Tetteh, Director of Electoral Services of the EC.

The EC members were clad in white attire as they sang and danced to the glory of God for His graciousness towards the nation.

Dr Lawrence Tetteh, who led the service, urged Ghanaians to be grateful to God for the peaceful election and added that it was by grace that Ghana remained the beacon of hope for Africa.

“It is better for one party to lose than for Ghana to be at war. Today, everybody is singing ‘onaapo.’ Thank God that He made a way where there seemed to be no way,” he said.

Dr Tetteh explained that to be able to excel in life, one should have a heart full of gratitude and never forget his or her humble beginnings.

“Don’t forget about your God and friends who might have helped you,” Dr Tetteh, who is also the President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach Ministry, stated.

He offered prayers for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his team of ministers and the leadership of the various political parties.

He also prayed for Mrs Osei and her team and former Presidents Jerry John Rawlings, John Agyekum Kufuor and John Dramani Mahama.

It would be recalled that before the 2016 general election, Dr Tetteh led the EC members to pray for the nation.

Mrs Osei expressed gratitude to God for ensuring a peaceful and successful general election.

She stated that; “We thank God for everything.”

She also praised her team for their sacrifices and hard work, which had enabled the commission to chalk up so many successes over the years in the conduct of elections.