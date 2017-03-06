Big shots join clean-up in Wa

Some top-level political activists led a clean-up of the Wa Municipality last Saturday as the Upper West Region joined the rest of the country for the pre-Independence Day Anniversary clean-up exercise across the country.

Led by the regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Short, and some other regional executive members of the party, the exercise attracted an impressive turnout.

In attendance also were the security services, civil servants, and other organised groups and individuals who tidied both public places and domestic surroundings.

At the immediate surroundings of the Regional Coordinating Council, the party bigwigs cleaned the drains and cleared weeds.

On a day when vehicular movements were restricted in the municipality and across the region to ensure maximum involvement of all persons, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) gave practical support by the participation of their members at the main lorry station in Wa.

Indeed, the restriction on vehicles meant commercial vehicles, including the now dominant Mahama Camboos, were off the roads until after 10 a.m.

The few commercial drivers who dared to work on the roads were stopped and compelled to join the clean-up.

The situation left many students of the University for Development Studies in Wa trekking long distances to attend weekend lectures.