As part of preparations to take over the reigns of government, President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo, has been given a tour of the Flagstaff House by President John Mahama.

The tour of the seat of government was conducted by President Mahama as well as other government functionaries who took Nana Addo through various offices and other facilities of the Flagstaff House

Nana Addo will be sworn in as President on January 7, 2017 and will take over operations of the Flagstaff House formally known as the Golden Jubilee House.

They went on a walk through the grounds of the facility formerly known as Golden Jubilee House, which serves as a residence and office of the President of Ghana.

Nana Addo was accompanied by Mr Yaw Osafo-Maafo, Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah and other party bigwigs for the visit.