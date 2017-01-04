NPP petitions court over 3 parliamentary election results in BA

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has filed a petition at the High Court challenging the Parliamentary election results in three constituencies won by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Brong Ahafo region.

The three constituencies are Banda, Pru West and Asunafo South.

According to the NPP, there were irregularities in those constituencies during voting and that some foreign materials were found in ballot boxes.

Some ballot papers, according to the NPP were tampered with.

In a radio interview with Accra based Class FM, the Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Nana Obiri Boahen explained they waited for the elected candidates to be gazetted before initiating the action.

Meanwhile Mr Dennis Twumasi from the NDC has said they are ready to meet the NPP in court.