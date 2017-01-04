The President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has apppointed Madam Frema Osei-Opare as his Chief of Staff.

Nana Addo made the announcement Wednesday during a press briefing at his Nima residence in Accra.

The appointments were in two categories - the Presidency and national security.

Madam Osei-Opare will be the first female Chief of Staff in Ghana's history. She will be deputised by Francis Asenso Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor.

He appointed Nana Bediatuo Asante as the Executive Secretary to the President and Eugene Arhin as the Director of Communications at the Presidency.

Nana Addo also named Joshua Kyeremeh and Brigadier General Emmanuel Okyere as National Security Coordinator and National Security Advisor respectively.

Other appointees include Director of State Protocol, Ambassador Hassan Ahmed and Head of Operations at the Flagstaff House, Lord Commey and Director of Research at the Presidency, Victor Newman.

Nana Addo also mentioned Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah as Minister designate for the National Security Ministry.